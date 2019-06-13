|
Sandra "Sandy" Bentley Davis
Parkton — Sandra "Sandy" Bentley Davis, 68, went to be with the Lord Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Duke Medical Hospital in Durham, NC with family by her side. Sandy was born September 1, 1950 In St. Pauls, NC. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Preceded in death by her father Gary Bentley and her brothers Terry Maldonado and Thomas Bentley, she is survived by her mother Beatrice O. Bentley, her uncle Thomas Osborne, and husband of 30 years Timothy L. Davis. Her sons Gary Smith of Parkton, NC Don Smith, Jr. and wife Brenda of Fayetteville, NC, her daughter Dawn Lucas and husband Billy of Parkton, NC. Her brothers Marvin Bentley, Larry Maldonado and wife Stella, Jerry Bentley and wife Dale; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Gary Bentley and her brothers Terry Maldonado and Thomas Bentley. Funeral Services will be held June 15, 2019 at New Hope Church of God in Hope Mills. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, with service at 1:00 pm, burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in St. Pauls. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
