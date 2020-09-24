Sandra Carson Frye
Fayetteville—Sandra Carson Frye, 67, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born in Ft. Hood, TX on September 27, 1952 to the late Howard & Lou Carson.
Sandy worked for Cumberland County Mental Health and Myrover-Reese Fellowship Homes, Inc. where she was a certified substance abuse counselor. She was very passionate about helping people in the recovery community.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Bill Frye; son, Michael (Jennifer) Looper; step-daughter, Tammy (Bob) Thompson; step-son, Mark Frye; brothers, Rick (Debbie) Carson and Craig (Helen) Carson; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Fayetteville Freedom Biker Church, 455 Rock Hill Road, Fayetteville on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm. There will be a visitation with the family before the service at the church at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to Myrover-Reese Fellowship Homes, Inc., 560 Wilkes Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306 or to Freedom Biker Church, www.FreedomBikerChurchFayetteville.com
.