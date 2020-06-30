Sandra Ellison
Fayetteville— Sandra Faye Ellison, 61, passed June 25, 2020. Graveside services Thursday at 12 noon, Rockfish Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11:30am.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
