Sandra Ellison
Fayetteville— Sandra Faye Ellison, 61, passed June 25, 2020. Graveside services Thursday at 12 noon, Rockfish Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11:30am.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Fayetteville— Sandra Faye Ellison, 61, passed June 25, 2020. Graveside services Thursday at 12 noon, Rockfish Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11:30am.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.