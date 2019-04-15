Home

Sandra McMurray


Fayetteville—Sandra Norris McMurray, 74, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro in Roseboro, NC.
She is survived by two sons, Scott McMurray of Fayetteville, NC and Sean McMurray and wife, Christy of Linden, NC; a brother, Jerry Norris; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services with interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family request donations be made in her name to the , 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
