|
|
Sandra Nance Harris
Roseboro—Sandra Nance Harris, 71, of Roseboro, died October 31, 2019. She was born April 9, 1948 in Columbus Co. to the late Mildred and Odius Nance.
Sandra worked for Dixie Yarn Cotton Mill for several years and retired from the NCDMV Driver's License Division.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Deacon Ricky Hopper officiating. Burial will follow in Galatian Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Aubrey Elizabeth and sister Doris Atkinson.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 50 years, Donald Craig Harris; children, Virginia "Ginny" Rose and husband James; son, Timothy "Tim" Harris and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Gavin and Payton Harris, brothers, Jimmy and Donald Nance; sisters, Julia Bolton and husband Tom, Mavis Jackson and husband Mickey, Wanda Dudney and husband Pat and Bonnie Smith.
Memorials may be made to Haymount Freewill Baptist Building Fund, 126 East Wood Ave. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
The family would appreciate no food donations.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019