Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Sara Morgan Davis


1934 - 2020
Sara Morgan Davis Obituary
Sara Morgan Davis
Fayetteville—Sara Morgan Davis, 85, of Fayetteville, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Sara was born May7, 1934 in Robeson County to the late Vallery Morgan and Lillian Sealey.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12 noon at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with entombment following in Cumberland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 11-12 prior to the service on Thursday at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max Lennon Davis and son, Kenny Davis.
Surviving are her sons, Denny Davis and wife Sandy, Darryl Davis;daughter-in-law, Susan Lucas Davis; grandchildren, Wayne Davis, Timothy Davis and wife Misty, Garrett Davis, Haley Davis, Charlie Davis, Susanne Dunnigan; step grandchildren, Herbert Leonard, Jr. and wife Amy, Brook Holyfield, Sharon Leonard Gupton; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Lincoln, Maci, Trent, Jacob, Emma and Brandon; step great grandchildren, Mason, Taylor Rose and Gabriel.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
