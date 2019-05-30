|
Sara Neil Justice
Parkton—Sara Neil Justice, 100, of Parkton went to be with her heavenly Father on May 27, 2019, after a rich and full life. Born on May 11, 1919, in Lumberton, NC; Sara Neil was the daughter of the late Thomas Evander Riddle and Lottie Ora Powers Riddle. Sara Neil finished school at Barker Ten Mile. She married shortly afterwards and moved to Washington, DC where she worked as a manicurist and receptionist in both The House and The Senate for several years. After those positions, Sara Neil worked for a major hotel chain in the D.C. area. Later, she returned to North Carolina and made a home in the small town of Parkton. Sara Neil worked as a hostess for many years at Fort Bragg. Sara Neil was known for her ebullient personality, which served her well in the work place. She spent her last ten years in public service at Southeastern General Hospital in Lumberton, where she worked in communications. Sara Neil actively participated in the Senior Citizens' Group in Parkton, where she served as President. She was also a longtime active member of Parkton Baptist Church. Survivors include grandson, Keith Fulks; great granddaughter, Brooke Ramirez; great-great grandson, Ashton Ramirez; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and special friends: Drs. Ken and Julia Dean and their two children, Nicholas Dean and Dr. Kentley Dean. In addition to her parents, Sara Neil was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alfred Justice; her three daughters, Carolyn Grace Justice, Katherine Justice Haines, and Judith Ann Justice; a granddaughter, Michelle Justice; three sisters, Mozelle Riddle Morrison, Beryl Riddle Page, Lottie Riddle Shaw and one brother Thomas Lincoln Riddle. The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Parkton Baptist Church in Parkton. A "Celebration of Life Service" followed the visitation at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Robbie Byrd. A private family interment will take place at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Parkton Baptist Church. Arrangements in care of McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 30 to May 31, 2019