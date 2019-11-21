Home

Sarah A. McMillan

Sarah A. McMillan Obituary
Sarah A. McMillan
Fayetteville—Mrs. Sarah A. McMillan age 88 of 4558 Butler Nursery Road, departed this life Tuesday, November 19th. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 1:00 PM at Trinity Full Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park. Viewing Monday, November 25th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish his loving memories: four sons, Anthony McMillan (Yolanda), John Fulton (Joann), William Fulton (Belinda) and Carl Fulton (Kim); eight daughters, Arlene McMillan, Celia Fulton, Arnettia Underwood (John), Maxine Jones, Sharon Worley (Ricky), Marie Drayton, Annie Kirk (Allen) and Nellie Upchurch;special granddaughter and caretakers, Belinda Fulton(Terrell) and a host of grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; a host of great great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
