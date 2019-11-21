|
Sarah A. McMillan
Fayetteville—Mrs. Sarah A. McMillan age 88 of 4558 Butler Nursery Road, departed this life Tuesday, November 19th. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 1:00 PM at Trinity Full Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park. Viewing Monday, November 25th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish his loving memories: four sons, Anthony McMillan (Yolanda), John Fulton (Joann), William Fulton (Belinda) and Carl Fulton (Kim); eight daughters, Arlene McMillan, Celia Fulton, Arnettia Underwood (John), Maxine Jones, Sharon Worley (Ricky), Marie Drayton, Annie Kirk (Allen) and Nellie Upchurch;special granddaughter and caretakers, Belinda Fulton(Terrell) and a host of grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; a host of great great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019