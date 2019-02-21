|
Sarah Alice McDaniel Freeman
Stedman, NC —Sarah Alice McDaniel Freeman, 83 years old
Born December 30, 1935 and Passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019
She was Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jay Freeman, parents Daniel and Lucy McDaniel and siblings Elizabeth Bailey, D.S. McDaniel , Charlie McDaniel, Richard McDaniel, Harry McDaniel, Barbara Sinclair, Robert Earl McDaniel and Mary Eldridge.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Wade Baptist Church with the funeral following at 11am, the burial will follow the service in Old Bluff Church Cemetery.
Survived by her children Deborah Welker and husband Jim of Wade, Sandra Dugan of Lusby, MD, Beth Hobbs and husband Greg of Stedman, and Alice Cashwell and husband David of Marshallberg, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers are appreciated, but please consider making a donation in her name to Samaritan's Purse
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019