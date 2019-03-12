|
Sarah Colvin Rackley
Fayetteville—Sarah Colvin Rackley, 95, passed away in her residence on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born October 22, 1923 to Lena Core and James Tate Colvin in Wilmington, NC.
She was a charter member of the Fayetteville Rose Society, member of the American Rose Society and the Carolinas District of ARS.
She is survived by a son, Sanford G. Rackley, Jr. (Gail); daughter, Kate O'Brien (Pat); grandson, Jay O'Brien; granddaughter, Anne Dwiggins (Chris); great-grandsons, James O'Brien II, Patrick Dwiggins, Sean and Danny Quay.
A memorial service will be held at Cedar Falls Baptist Church, 6181 Ramsey Street, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a visitation at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be designated to the organ fund at Cedar Falls Baptist Church, 6181 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311, or to the American Children's Home, P. O. Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27293
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 21, 2019