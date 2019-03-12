Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047

Sarah Colvin Rackley


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Colvin Rackley Obituary
Sarah Colvin Rackley
Fayetteville—Sarah Colvin Rackley, 95, passed away in her residence on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born October 22, 1923 to Lena Core and James Tate Colvin in Wilmington, NC.
She was a charter member of the Fayetteville Rose Society, member of the American Rose Society and the Carolinas District of ARS.
She is survived by a son, Sanford G. Rackley, Jr. (Gail); daughter, Kate O'Brien (Pat); grandson, Jay O'Brien; granddaughter, Anne Dwiggins (Chris); great-grandsons, James O'Brien II, Patrick Dwiggins, Sean and Danny Quay.
A memorial service will be held at Cedar Falls Baptist Church, 6181 Ramsey Street, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a visitation at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be designated to the organ fund at Cedar Falls Baptist Church, 6181 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311, or to the American Children's Home, P. O. Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27293
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now