Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Sarah Dee Brown

Sarah Dee Brown Obituary
Sarah Dee Brown
Fayetteville—Sarah Dee Brown, 39 of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Sarah was born on February 5, 1981 in Cumberland County.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Donald Ray Brown.
She is survived by her daughters, Skyler Jade Griffin, Dakota Angel Fish, Bella Faye Fish; mother, Janice Raynor Brown; sister, Amy Kile; brothers, Joe Kile and Lawrence "Bud" Brown.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
