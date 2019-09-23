Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Moore Street
Sarah Lillian Smith


1933 - 2019
Sarah Lillian Smith Obituary
Sarah Lillian Smith
Fayetteville—Ms. Sarah Lillian Smith, age 86, of Fayetteville, departed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the First Baptist Church, Moore Street. Burial: Main Post Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: children; James E. Smith, Sr., Reginald E. Smith and Barbara Smith-Campbell, siblings; John McIntyre, Ralph McIntyre, Lois Briscoe, Vada Miller, Vera Mae Jackson, Stella Burgess, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing Thursday, September, 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
