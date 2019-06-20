Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
(919) 742-2151

Sarah McCann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah McCann Obituary
Sarah McCann
Bear Creek— Sarah Jane Ellison McCann, 86 died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Siler City Center.
Mrs. McCann was born in Girard, Georgia on July 18, 1932 the daughter of Wilson and Etta (Davis) Ellison. Sarah was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Louis McCann.
She is survived by daughters: Melody Hoffman and husband, Jeff of Bear Creek and Loretta Leeming of Washington; son: Harvey W McCann of Fort Belvoir, VA; grandchildren, Shawn Dyda, Frankie Lemming, Patricia Moore; sisters, MamiLou Zorn and Tominelle Hillis both of Georgia.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now