Sarah McCann
Bear Creek— Sarah Jane Ellison McCann, 86 died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Siler City Center.
Mrs. McCann was born in Girard, Georgia on July 18, 1932 the daughter of Wilson and Etta (Davis) Ellison. Sarah was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Louis McCann.
She is survived by daughters: Melody Hoffman and husband, Jeff of Bear Creek and Loretta Leeming of Washington; son: Harvey W McCann of Fort Belvoir, VA; grandchildren, Shawn Dyda, Frankie Lemming, Patricia Moore; sisters, MamiLou Zorn and Tominelle Hillis both of Georgia.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019