Sarah Westbrook Harris
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Sarah Westbrook Harris
Stedman—
Mrs. Sarah Westbrook Harris, 76 of Stedman passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10 at Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Rambeau, Jr. and Rev. C. H. Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:50 PM prior to the service.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
01:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
NOV
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
