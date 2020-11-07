Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Westbrook Harris

Stedman—

Mrs. Sarah Westbrook Harris, 76 of Stedman passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10 at Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Rambeau, Jr. and Rev. C. H. Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:50 PM prior to the service.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.



