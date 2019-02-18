|
|
Savannah Barbara Ann Harris
Hope Mills—Savannah Barbara Ann Harris, 50, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was a beloved pharmacist for many years. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, James L. Reeves IV, her daughter, Sarah Swartout, and her son, Henry Swartout IV. Mrs. Harris also leaves behind two sisters, Sarah Barnes and Ruthi Behagg, and her brother Robert Parker Harris, Jr.
The funeral mass for Mrs. Harris will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills, NC, with a burial to follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019