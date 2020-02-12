|
|
Scarlett Ann Cheney
Fayetteville—Scarlett, formerly of Milledgeville, GA, went home and is resting peacefully in the arms of the Lord she longed for. The angels rejoiced as she entered thru heavens gates and received her crown of glory. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held at First Church Fayetteville on Feb 15,2020 at 11am, family & friends visitation is from 10am to 11am .Officiated by Pastor Daryle Williams. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl L. Flex and Husband Michael, niece Rebekah E. Cheney of the home. Also survived by her sister Martha J. Stout and Husband Robert L. Sr of New Holland, OH, nephews Robert Stout Jr and wife Cheryl of Rapid City, SD and Thomas Stout and wife Nicole of Norwood, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents Brantley Mell Cheney II and Mother Faris Burma Dunn Cheney as well as her brothers William Lowell Cheney and Brantley Mell Cheney III.
***Acts 2:38***
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020