Scarlett Ann Jackson

Scarlett Ann Jackson Obituary
Scarlett Ann Jackson
Fayetteville—Scarlett Ann Jackson, 75, of Fayetteville, went to heaven on Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020, with her family by her side, after a heroic battle with A L Amyloidosis which lasted five years.
Ann was born on January 22, 1944 in Washington, DC to the late Faddis Malloy Davis and Beulah Mae Davis. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Faddis Davis, Jr., and Bobby Davis, and a sister, Sue Barfield.
Ann was proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed time spent with them. She loved attending church, and she loved her church family at the Calvary Holiness Church in St Pauls, NC. Flower gardening was one of her passions, and she had the ability to turn any struggling sprig into a thing of beauty. She enjoyed traveling, and was particularly fond of visiting the beach. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends, and her chihuahua, Barney, who was much company to her during her illness.
Ann is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth "Jack" Jackson, a daughter, Becky and husband Alan Phillips of Fayetteville, a son, Kenn and wife, Starlett Jackson of Hope Mills, five grandchildren, Adam and wife, Faith Phillips of Garner, Kellie and husband, Travis Tatum of Snow Camp, Hayley and husband, Chance Shatley, Caleb Jackson and Kaitlyn Jackson of Hope Mills, and three great-grandchildren, Cooper Shatley, Gideon Jackson, and Trevor Tatum. She also was eagerly anticipating the arrival of a little great-granddaughter, Charlotte Anne Shatley, next month.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Alan Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolence can be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
