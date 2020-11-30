1/1
SFC (Ret.) Scott Nicholas Vafiades
SFC(Ret.)Scott Nicholas Vafiades
Fayetteville—SFC(Ret.) Scott Nicholas Vafiades, 66, Fayetteville, passed away Saturday November 28 at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice House in Pittsboro, NC.
Scott was born October 18, 1954 in Schenectady, NY to the late Delores Keeler Vafiades and Nicholas Vassor Vafiades.
Scott spent his childhood in Pembroke, Massachusetts. He would go on to serve his country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army retiring from service in 1995. Following his military service, Scott pursued a career as an auditor with the state of Maine until his retirement in 2016. Scott never met a stranger and was passionate about motorcycles. Most of all, he enjoyed caring for and spending time with his beloved family.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Domenica Navoni Vafiades; his daughter Kelsey D. Reid; his son Nicholas A. Vafiades and wife Hashi; his grandchildren Zoe Vafiades and Evie Vafiades; his sister Diane Duffy, his brother Greg Vafiades and wife Sue, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews..
A funeral service will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at 2PM at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256
Online condolences may be made at www.jerngianwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
