Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Scott Ray Morris


1957 - 2019
Scott Ray Morris Obituary
Scott Ray Morris
Fayetteville—Scott Ray Morris, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rogers and Breece with Dr. John Hedgepath of Northwood Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Cemetery. Arrangements by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Scott R Morris was born in Junction City, Kansas to Cecil and Ruth Morris on February 15, 1957. He went to school in Fayetteville and graduated from Reid Ross High School in 1975. He married Royanna Sloan on August 10, 1985. He served honorably the City of Fayetteville as a Fire Fighter for 25 years and as a security guard at Methodist University for 11 years. Scott was a Past Master of Phoenix Lodge AF and AM where he was a member for over 25 years.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents Cecil Ray Morris and Ruth Jones Morris.
Scott is survived by his loving wife Royanna Morris, son David Morris, daughter Susan Laster and husband Dustin. Grandchildren Taylor, Kilee, Madalynn, Amelia and Landon.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Doyle, David Morris, Dustin Laster and Fayetteville Firefighters.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to UNC Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at https://unclineberger.org/gi/
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
