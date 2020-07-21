1/1
Scott Rogers
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Rogers
Bunnlevel—Scott Rogers, 56, passed away in his residence on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Scott loved fishing, was passionate about music, and enjoyed reading westerns, history, and researching his genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Lewis Rogers and Elizabeth Weaver Thompson; his stepfather, Jim Thompson; a brother-in-law, Patrick Mendez; a stepsister, Marsha Overholser; and a nephew, Jason Shively.
He is survived by his wife, Nathalie Mendez Rogers, two sons, Alan Dale Rogers of Spring Lake and Eric Deleon Rogers of Bunnlevel, NC; brother, Mark Rogers of Richmond, VA; sister, Diana Rogers, of Richmond, VA; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brigitte and Dale Hubbard of Spring Lake, NC; brothers-in-law, Richard Mendez of Spring Lake, NC and Robert Hubbard of Columbus, OH; Aunts, Katheleen Weaver Volk of Hopewell, VA, and Myra Weaver of Austin, TX; Uncle, C.D. Weaver of Austin, TX; step-sisters, Carol Thurston of Chesterfield, VA, Judy Grant of Bumpass, VA, and Kathy Koch of Anstead, WV, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved