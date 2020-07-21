Scott Rogers
Bunnlevel—Scott Rogers, 56, passed away in his residence on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Scott loved fishing, was passionate about music, and enjoyed reading westerns, history, and researching his genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Lewis Rogers and Elizabeth Weaver Thompson; his stepfather, Jim Thompson; a brother-in-law, Patrick Mendez; a stepsister, Marsha Overholser; and a nephew, Jason Shively.
He is survived by his wife, Nathalie Mendez Rogers, two sons, Alan Dale Rogers of Spring Lake and Eric Deleon Rogers of Bunnlevel, NC; brother, Mark Rogers of Richmond, VA; sister, Diana Rogers, of Richmond, VA; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brigitte and Dale Hubbard of Spring Lake, NC; brothers-in-law, Richard Mendez of Spring Lake, NC and Robert Hubbard of Columbus, OH; Aunts, Katheleen Weaver Volk of Hopewell, VA, and Myra Weaver of Austin, TX; Uncle, C.D. Weaver of Austin, TX; step-sisters, Carol Thurston of Chesterfield, VA, Judy Grant of Bumpass, VA, and Kathy Koch of Anstead, WV, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake.
