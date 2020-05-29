Scottie Sherrall Godwin

Wade—Mr. Scottie Sherrall Godwin, 85, of Wade, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 5, 1935 to the late Carl and Ruby Heath Godwin in Cumberland County. Scottie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert Wythe Godwin and Timothy Gray Godwin; and sister, Pennie P. Mason.

Scottie was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and a 1978 graduate of Fayetteville Technical Institute. He had served in the U.S. Army. He had also retired from farming and had worked at Vause Equipment Company in Fayetteville.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Jackson Godwin; sons, Scottie S. Godwin, Jr. and wife Sabrina K. of Dunn and Glenn J. Godwin of Wade; brother, Bennie Ray Godwin and wife Peggy of Belmont; and grandchild, Sherrill T. Godwin of Raeford.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Old Bluff Cemetery in Wade with Rev. Meg Lindsey Dudley officiating. In accordance with current NC COVID19 guidelines a public viewing will be held from 4pm-6pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Trust Fund P.O. Box 96 Wade, N.C. 28395.

Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.



