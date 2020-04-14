|
Scotty Biggs
Fayetteville—Scotty Eugene Biggs, 73 of Fayetteville, NC died peacefully in his home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lorene Biggs of Fayetteville, NC. Scotty graduated from 71st High School in 1964 and remained close friends with a large number of his classmates throughout his life. Mr. Biggs owned several small businesses in his early life until he discovered his passion for Counseling. He became a Certified Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor and was instrumental in helping to form the NC CASAC Association, which became the flagship Licensing and Certification Board for the State. He helped create several ground-breaking Programs for Professionals in the Substance Abuse Counseling field. He was a tireless Community Servant and frequent volunteer to many people oriented groups.
Mr. Biggs was a loving husband, and a loyal friend to many who enjoyed great meals thanks to Scotty's wonderful grilling skills along with his gift of conversing and story telling. His hobbies included bird watching and the collecting of pocket knives. Mr. Biggs was passionate about life and always presented a positive attitude despite the ever present and constant pain that plagued him in his later years.
Scotty leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, June Powell Biggs, and his faithful companion Pekingese, Toby. His family and friends send special thanks and love to Sharleen Fredrick and Patrick Sessoms for their outstanding caregiving and companionship over the years. Scotty will be greatly missed by all whom had the privilege of knowing him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Myover Reece Home, Fayetteville NC or send some positive energy to the earth as you plant a tree in Scotty's honor. A celebration of Scotty's life will take place after the world returns to normal from the pandemic and we can all gather safely.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020