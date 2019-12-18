|
Sean-David McDonald
Spring Lake—Sean-David Collin McDonald, husband of Maria (Cornwell) McDonald of Spring Lake, NC, died suddenly and unexpectedly in their home Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was 36.
Sean was born in 1983 in Albuquerque, NM to parents John and Pamela McDonald who currently reside in Mesa, AZ and Frankfort, MI.
He is survived by Maria's parents Charles And Betsy (Maestas) Cornwell of Standish, ME.
Sean and Maria also love their three kitties Dexter, Roswell and Cosima.
Sean retired from the United States Army in 2017 as a sergeant, having served in Korea, Honduras, Louisiana, Washington, DC and Fort Bragg, NC - his last assignment in Psychological Operations supporting the Special Operations Command.
After retirement he was a defense contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton in Fayetteville.
Sean was the founder of Mac And Cheese Media, promoting social commentary and online engagement. He liked to fly his drone, play online games and was a car and aviation enthusiast. He liked to write and shoot photographs, fueling his communications career. In the Army he was an on-air personality for American Services Radio Network in Honduras and he supported public relations projects as a member of the Old Guard in Washington.
A memorial get together will be held for family and friends Saturday, December 21 from 2-4 PM at DirtBag Ales in Hope Mills.
Sean asked to be inurned at the columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. That date has not been determined.
In lieu of flowers, Maria has asked that donations be made in his honor:
GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded by LGBT people in the media.
https://glaad.nationbuilder.com/donate
-Or-
Science Olympiad (supporting STEM learning competitions) across the nation.
https://store.soinc.org/us/All/c/1/Donations/p/99312
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019