Sean McHugh
Fayetteville—Sean P. McHugh, MD, 51, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, PA, suddenly succumbed to cancer on October 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie M. McHugh; children, Addyson Lamb-McHugh and Jacob Lamb- McHugh (6) and daughters Ava (8) and Faryn (5) McHugh of Virginia Beach VA; Parents, Patricia McHugh and Bruce Henkel, of Mt Lebanon, PA; Grandmother, Mary K. McHugh; brothers, Bruce Henkel Jr. (Karen) of Columbia MD and Jared Henkel (Dolly) of Cannonsburg, PA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; Also his in-laws, Kathy and J.D. Lamb of Fayetteville NC, and brother-in-law Anthony (Jennifer) Lamb of Fayetteville, NC.
Sean was a 1985 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, an Army veteran, and a 1989 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Penn State University. He attended Hahemann Medical College in Philadelphia and received his Doctor of Medicine degree in internal medicine in 1998. After completing both an internship and residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Sean completed a fellowship in Critical Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Before being diagnosed with cancer, Dr. McHugh worked as a Critical Care (ICU) intensivist at Sentara Hospital, Virginia Beach from 2004-2017. Dr. McHugh was Medical Board certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Neuro-Critical Care Medicine.
A memorial service for Sean will be held 6:00 P.M. on Friday October 18, 2019 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent in Dr. McHugh's name to Duke Cancer G.I. Clinic, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Clinic 3-2, Durham, NC 27710
In loving memory, may Sean's kind and generous soul Rest In Peace.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019