Sean Pope Thomas
Fayetteville—Sean Pope Thomas, 34 passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Mike Baker. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Clinton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Gerard Frey and his paternal grandparents, Carolyn and Paul Thomas.
Sean was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Diane & James Rederburg; father, Jonathan Thomas; brothers, Thomas Vick, Patrick and Nicholas Thomas; nephews, Patrick, Stephen, Paul, Bentley and Nicholas Thomas; and a niece, Elena Vick.
Arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019