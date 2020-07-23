SFC Bruce TuckerFayetteville—Sgt, First Class Bruce Tucker age 74 of 1942 Simon Street, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020.He served 20 years in the United States Army. After his retirement Mr. Tucker was one of the first of three African-American firemen to serve on the Fayetteville Fire Department.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Officer Funeral Home 2114 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, IL 62205. Burial: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife of 53 years, Evangelist Shirley Melvin Tucker; daughter, Yolanda J. Tukcer; siblings, Mildred McCullum, Martha Young, Fredrick Tucker (Cossandra); a granddaughter, Yazmine J. Newkirk; and a host of other relatives and friends.