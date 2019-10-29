Home

Sfc Donald William "Tex" (Ret.) Wagaman

Sfc Donald William "Tex" (Ret.) Wagaman Obituary
SFC (Ret.) Donald "Tex" William Wagaman
Fayetteville—SFC (Ret.) Donald "Tex" W. Wagaman, 77, was called to Heaven October 23, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Donald, an 82nd Airborne Division Veteran served as an Infantryman, a Calvary Scout and a Drill Sergeant earning several medals and awards during his 21 years of Honorable service including three tours of duty in Vietnam.
He is survived by his two sons, Donald Wagaman Jr. and Gregory Wagaman. He was a proud grandfather of four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Freda E. Wagaman.
A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held at Rogers and Breece Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 4 PM. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 PM prior to the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
