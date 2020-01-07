|
|
SFC (Ret.) Kenneth Edwin Martin, Sr.
Fayetteville—SFC (Ret.) Kenneth Edwin Martin, Sr., 82, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home in the presence of his loving family.
He was born in Buncombe County to the late Beatrice and Karl Martin.
Ken served his country honorably as an Engineer in the United States Army. After his retirement he began a second career at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church as the Building and Grounds Superintendent.
The family will welcome friends at 11:45am to 12:45pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the Gathering Hall at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church prior to the service. A memorial service will follow at 1pm.
Left to cherish Ken's memory are his sons, Edwin Martin and wife Lisa, and Gary Martin and wife Sandra; grandchildren, Jeremy Martin, Emily Martin; sister, Joyce Ann Bennett and husband Jack; and his extended family.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Snyder Memorial Baptist Church General Fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020