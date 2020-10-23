1/1
Sfc Ret. Ronald H. Gordon
SFC Ret. Ronald H. Gordon
Fayetteville —SFC Ret. Ronald H. Gordon, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He proudly served in the 426 Signal Corps during Vietnam where he earned numerous commendations.
Left to cherish Ronald's memory are his wife of 55 years, Iolanda; daughters, Giovanna and Rosamaria Gordon; grandson, Christopher Gray and wife Kassandra; great-grandson, Topher; brother, Archie Gordon and nephews and nieces, Adam, Dace, and Debi Gordon; and an extended family in Italy and Germany.
A private family service will be conducted at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
