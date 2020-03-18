|
|
SFC Troy Caraway
Fayetteville—Troy Caraway, 37 passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
SFC Caraway proudly served in the US Army for 17 years and was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group.
Troy loved the outdoors and was passionate about hunting, fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone knew he loved the Cowboys and never missed a game! Above all Troy was a loving husband, father and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Troy Caraway is survived by his wife, Brooke Maroney Caraway of Hope Mills; his son, Kaleb Caraway of Hope Mills; his daughter Kinsley Caraway of Hope Mills; two brothers, Cody Caraway of Leander, TX and Joshua Caraway of Austin, TX; in-laws, Charles and Judy Maroney of Hope Mills; sister-in-law, Lauren Folsom of Hope Mills; brother-in-law, Jason Folsom of Hope Mills and brother-in-law, Ryan Maroney of Hope Mills. Troy was preceded in death by his father Russell Caraway of Kyle, TX.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 20 from 2 to 3 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Services will be open to a limited number of family members.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020