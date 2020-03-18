Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Sfc Troy Caraway


1982 - 2020
Sfc Troy Caraway Obituary
SFC Troy Caraway
Fayetteville—Troy Caraway, 37 passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
SFC Caraway proudly served in the US Army for 17 years and was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group.
Troy loved the outdoors and was passionate about hunting, fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone knew he loved the Cowboys and never missed a game! Above all Troy was a loving husband, father and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Troy Caraway is survived by his wife, Brooke Maroney Caraway of Hope Mills; his son, Kaleb Caraway of Hope Mills; his daughter Kinsley Caraway of Hope Mills; two brothers, Cody Caraway of Leander, TX and Joshua Caraway of Austin, TX; in-laws, Charles and Judy Maroney of Hope Mills; sister-in-law, Lauren Folsom of Hope Mills; brother-in-law, Jason Folsom of Hope Mills and brother-in-law, Ryan Maroney of Hope Mills. Troy was preceded in death by his father Russell Caraway of Kyle, TX.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 20 from 2 to 3 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Services will be open to a limited number of family members.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
