SFC William DePew
Fayetteville—SFC William Grant DePew, 35, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Gunnison, Colorado. Will was born in Jackson, Illinois on October 21, 1984 to Sally Short and Leonard DePew, who have since passed.
At the time of his death, Will was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Will grew up in Southern Illinois with his two younger brothers, Michael and Jimmy. As an active member of his local church, Will showed compassion for others at an early age. During high school, Will joined the wrestling team and helped the team win at the state championship. After high school Will joined the United States Army as an intel analyst. He was stationed in Texas, Germany, and then Fort Bragg where he served for the remainder of this career. He was passionate about being a soldier and his hard work not only resulted in many awards and decorations but more importantly the strong BROTHER bond he fostered with his fellow soldiers.
Despite a successful career, his greatest achievement was fathering two amazing children, Bethany, 12, and William, 10. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children, making them laugh, helping with school work, playing board games, and taking them hiking, fishing, swimming and to concerts and musicals.
At the time of his death, Will was married to his desert diamond, Geniece Baer, whom he met in 2018. In the short time they were together, Will and Geniece traveled the world, geeked out over music and coffee and were building a life together in Fayetteville.
Will was a devout father, a passionate husband, and a mindful friend. His kind smile and loving spirit will continue on within all who knew him.
Will's services are scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 noon at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road with a private committal with military honors at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Will's name to a charity he was passionate about, feed the children.org.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.