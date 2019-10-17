|
|
SGM (Ret) Bobby Ray Johnson Sr.
Lillington—SGM (Ret) Bobby R. Johnson Sr. of Lillington passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Horne Johnson; two daughters, Teresa and husband, Bobby Wiggs, Jr. and Pam and husband, Frank Cardona; and one son, Bobby Jr. and wife, Donna.
Bobby is also survived by three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Brown and Kathy Johnson; two brothers, Andrew and J. Wayne Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Dudley Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
