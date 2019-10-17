Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Sgm Bobby Ray (Ret) Johnson Sr.

Sgm Bobby Ray (Ret) Johnson Sr. Obituary
SGM (Ret) Bobby Ray Johnson Sr.
Lillington—SGM (Ret) Bobby R. Johnson Sr. of Lillington passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Horne Johnson; two daughters, Teresa and husband, Bobby Wiggs, Jr. and Pam and husband, Frank Cardona; and one son, Bobby Jr. and wife, Donna.
Bobby is also survived by three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Brown and Kathy Johnson; two brothers, Andrew and J. Wayne Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Dudley Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
