SGM Pasquale "Patsy" Angelone
Fayetteville—Pasquale "Patsy" Angelone, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home. Patsy was born June 9, 1927, in Rochester, New York to Francesco and Loretta Angelone. He served his country with distinction for thirty years assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and as a Green Beret with Special Forces. After military retirement he continued to serve his community as a Postal worker. Patsy was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father.
Patsy was preceded in death by his wife, Jeri Angelone, four brothers and one sister.
He is survived by: his children Nicholas Angelone & Susan Meininger and their spouses Debbie Angelone and John Meininger; three siblings, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 in the Fellowship Hall at Cedar Falls Baptist Church where he attended for many years. The Celebration of Life will follow in the church sanctuary with Rev Floyd Benefield officiating and burial at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019