SGM Ret. Rudolf E. Engel
Fayetteville—SGM Ret. Rudolf Emil Engel passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alma; his daughters, Eveline (Chuck) of Roanoke and Diana (John) of Fayetteville and his sons, Alfred (Ruth) of Germany and Gary (Tina) of California; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.
He was born in Germany in 1931, emigrating to the United States on behalf of his young family in 1954. He served proudly and with distinction in the US Army for 28 years with two tours in Vietnam.
The family will receive friends at 1PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home for visitation with a brief ceremony at 2PM followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAPS (www.fapspet.org
)