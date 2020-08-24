1/
Sgm Ret. Rudolf E. Engel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sgm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SGM Ret. Rudolf E. Engel
Fayetteville—SGM Ret. Rudolf Emil Engel passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alma; his daughters, Eveline (Chuck) of Roanoke and Diana (John) of Fayetteville and his sons, Alfred (Ruth) of Germany and Gary (Tina) of California; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.
He was born in Germany in 1931, emigrating to the United States on behalf of his young family in 1954. He served proudly and with distinction in the US Army for 28 years with two tours in Vietnam.
The family will receive friends at 1PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home for visitation with a brief ceremony at 2PM followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAPS (www.fapspet.org)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved