SGM William Grady Jackson
Fayetteville—Retired Sergeant Major William Grady Jackson, 85, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills. Burial will follow the service with full miltary honors at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Reeves Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2019