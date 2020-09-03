Shane Spencer Adams
Charlotte—Shane Spencer Adams, 21, of Fayetteville passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Born at Cape Fear Valley Hospital on December 19, 1998, he was the first-born son to his parents and was the most blessed Christmas gift they ever received. He came into the world as a bright-eyed alert precious baby who was brought home from the hospital in an over-sized Christmas stocking. Shane graduated from Jack Britt High School in 2017. While at Jack Britt, he was a four-year member of the Key Club and a member of the National Honor Society. Shane was a rising senior at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice with a double minor in History and American Studies.
Shane was gregarious, fun-loving, and compassionate. He loved being with people, loved to laugh and had an amazing sense of humor. He had a quick wit and a tremendous personality. Shane was intelligent, articulate, and inquisitive. He was a loyal friend to many, and it was always important to him to see his family and friends happy. Shane was like an "old soul" from an early age. He was keenly perceptive and had a gift for lifting up those who needed encouragement. He was always there to offer a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on.
Shane enjoyed family trips to places he had never visited. New York held a special place in his heart. Shane treasured his family and knew the family home was his safe, cozy place where he could find comfort, refuge, and unconditional love. How do you write a tribute to your child that captures the incredible person he was? How do you do justice to him with mere words? There are no words to adequately describe how much he was to so many people. We, his parents and his brother, honor him and will miss him and love him all the days of our lives.
Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jacqueline and Ernest Ransdell and his paternal grandparents, Marcia Shrout (John) and Jimmie Adams.
He leaves behind his mom and dad, Jennifer and Jimmie; his brother, Cade; his brother-in-law, Jeff Ransdell of Raleigh; his grandmother, Linda Adams; three aunts, Kelly Roumas (Kevin), Kathy McCray (Jeff), and Gloria Adams-Cairns (Colin), as well as numerous cousins. Shane also leaves behind his beloved kitties, Ronan and Si. To Connor: thank you for loving Shane, for making him laugh and smile and for sharing your life with him. He was a better person because of you. You were the love of his life…please always know that.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5 at 11AM at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 https://www.fapspet.org/
or the Appalachia Service Project, 4523 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601 http://www.asphome.org
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.