Shantilal Maganlal Mehta
Fayetteville—Shantilal Maganlal Mehta was born in Aden, Yemen, on August 14th, 1938 and passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at 81 years of age. He was fortunate to have been surrounded by his wife and four sons. Shantilal lived a joyful life and taught us many things – most importantly, he taught us to value family, laugh about the little things, enjoy the company of others, and cherish the journey of life.
Shantilal came to America looking for a better future for his family, and that, he more than accomplished. He is survived by: his wife, Induben Mehta; four sons, Paresh, Manish, Sandip, and Naynesh; their wives, Nisha, Purvi, Dipali, and Rina; and lastly, his eight loving grandchildren. We will all forever remember him. May his soul rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to www.hindubhavan.org in Shantilal's memory.
Jai Jinendra.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020