Sharon D. Smith
Fayetteville—Sharon Denise Smith, 55, of Fayetteville, passed Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Sharon is survived by her children, Derrick Smith, Tanesha Slaughter, and Lanita Slaughter; mother, Corene Smith; grandchildren, Destiny Ashley, Aaliyah Bolas, Amiyah Whitaker, Amina Smith, and Jayzen Smith; special "sister", Ramona Smith; and a host of other family member and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Sharon was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019