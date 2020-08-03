Sharon Kay KinkelFayetteville—Sharon Kay Kinkel passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.She is survived by her husband, Terry A. Kinkel of the home; three daughters, Kristy Patterson and husband, Gary of Hope Mills, NC., Amiee Butler and significant other, Kelly of Raleigh, NC., and Kimberly Sattelmeyer and husband, David of Fayetteville, NC.; her best friend, Beckett; and thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Family Community Baptist Church located at 3915 Camden Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306 followed by a public visitation after service.