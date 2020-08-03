1/
Sharon Kay Kinkel
1954 - 2020
Fayetteville—Sharon Kay Kinkel passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Terry A. Kinkel of the home; three daughters, Kristy Patterson and husband, Gary of Hope Mills, NC., Amiee Butler and significant other, Kelly of Raleigh, NC., and Kimberly Sattelmeyer and husband, David of Fayetteville, NC.; her best friend, Beckett; and thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Family Community Baptist Church located at 3915 Camden Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306 followed by a public visitation after service.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fayetteville Cremation Services
465 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-6634
