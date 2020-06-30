Sheila Jenkins Walden
Indian Land—Mrs. Sheila Jenkins Walden died June 26, 2020. The graveside service will be 10:00 am Wednesday at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC. All are welcome, while practicing COVID-19 precautions. The full obituary may be found at www.heraldonline.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.