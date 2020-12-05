Sheila Smith Meldrum
Fayetteville—Sheila Smith Meldrum age 70 of Fayetteville departed this life Friday, November 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 12:00 Noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing, Tuesday December 8th 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: children, Jeffrey L. Monroe (Lashunda), Taunya Monroe Finley (Rodriguez); siblings, Frank Smith, Marlin Smith and Nancy Smith; grandchildren, Jeffrey II, Jasmyn, and Justin and a host of other relatives and friends.