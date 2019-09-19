Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Shelia Mae Cain

Shelia Mae Cain Obituary
Shelia Mae Cain
Eastover—Ms. Shelia Mae Cain, 60 passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at People's Baptist Church at a later date.
She is preceded in death by her father, Seavy Cain; mother, Elgie Beasley Cain Herndon; sisters, Sue Dorman and Nellie Norris; and a brother, Luke Norris.
She is survived by her niece, Billie Paul & husband, Jeff; nephew, Michael Norris; great nephews, Jeffrey Paul, Jr., Brandon Paul and Luke Norris; great nieces, Brianne Paul, Hailey and Mikayla Norris; aunts and uncles, Linda & Jackie Lee, Nora & Bill Cain and Alice & Rickey Matthews; and brothers-in-law, Tommy Dorman and Mike Norris.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
