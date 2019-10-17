|
Ms. Shelia Mae Cain
Eastover—Ms. Shelia Mae Cain, 60 passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at People's Baptist Church, 5256 Humming Bird Place, Fayetteville, officiating will be Pastor Robert Guynn. Immediately following the service the family will have a private graveside service at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her father, Seavy Cain; mother, Elgie Beasley Cain Herndon; sisters, Sue Dorman and Nellie Norris; and a brother, Luke Cain.
She is survived by her niece, Billie Paul & husband, Jeff; nephew, Michael Norris; great nephews, Jeffrey Paul, Jr., Brandon Paul and Luke Norris; great nieces, Brianne Paul, Hailey and Mikayla Norris; aunts and uncles, Linda & Jackie Lee, Nora & Bill Cain and Alice & Rickey Matthews and brothers-in-law, Tommy Dorman and Mike Norris.
Flowers may be delivered to People's Baptist Church or to the funeral home.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019