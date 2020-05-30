Shelly BryantFayetteville—Shelly Ann Bryant, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 58.Shelly was born on June 14, 1961 in Tacoma, WA to Audrey and Carl Massey, a decorated veteran of the US Army. As part of a military family, she had stops in Hawaii and Cincinnati, OH before settling in Fayetteville, NC. On May 22, 2003 in New Orleans, LA, she married Carl Bryant of Lumberton, NC.A self-proclaimed "Crazy Dog Lady," Shelly was passionate about animals, especially dogs. She lived out her passion every day with the 8 dogs (Sam, Kitty, Chaos, Diego, Bailey, Bumper, Mookie and Wednesday) she loved dearly, as well as faithful volunteer service at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. More recently, she founded the non-profit organization FOCCAS (Friends of Cumberland County AnimalS) to work with Cumberland County Animal Control to promote animal welfare initiatives and responsible pet ownership.Family was Shelly's other passion. Whether at the beach, the Smoky Mountains, or at her kitchen table, she loved to be with her family sharing stories and laughing for hours. She is survived by her husband, Carl; three children, Scotty and his wife Jess, Kaci, and Misty and her husband, Chris; six grandchildren, Riylee, Carli, Millie, Sutton, Jake and Abby; her brother John and his wife, Terri and her sister Sandy and her husband, Fred; mother-in-law Jackie, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Audrey and father, Carl; her brother, Terry and father-in-law Loyd (Tom).A celebration of Shelly's life will be held at Reeves Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 3rd from 11:00 – 12:30, with a private service for family to follow at 1:00 and interment at Cumberland Memorial Gardens at 2:00.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FOCCAS at:Facebook: Friends of Cumberland County AnimalSPaypal: foccas18@gmail.comOr by mail:FOCCAS5444 Arnette RoadHope Mills, NC 28348