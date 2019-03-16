Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Shelly Lawrence Magby

Shelly Lawrence Magby Obituary
Shelly Lawrence Magby
Fayetteville — Retired Army MSG(E8) Shelly Lawrence Magby, age 86, of 1353 Essex Place, Fayetteville, departed this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Moore Street. Burial with military honors will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Tuesday, March 19th, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at the home. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Bessie Magby; children, Quincy Deland Magby and Sherrilyn L. Magby (Derrick Thomas); grandchild, Gabriel Quincy Magby; sisters Grace Brooks and Ellen Wilborn (Joseph). Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
