Sheri Lashell (Turney) Mairena
Fayetteville—Sheri Lashell Mairena, 53, passed away at her home on November 21, 2019. She was born on July 31,1966 in Munchie, Indiana to Stanley and Martha (Morgan) Turney.
Sheri is survived by her husband, Jose Mairena of the home; two daughters, Ayla Davis and Ariel Mairena of the home; one son, Chad Mairena of Raeford, NC; three sisters, Bonnie Webb, Angel Terry and Gina Shuler all of Anderson, IN; and four grandchildren, Nicolai, Lizzy, Jaxson and Madilynn.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019