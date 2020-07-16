1/1
Shirley A. Razor-Jones
1955 - 2020
Hopkins, SC—Mrs. Shirley Ann Razor-Jones, age 65 of 504 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins, SC departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 2 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing will be held on Friday, at 1 PM to 5 PM at the mortuary.
Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: Husband Nathaniel Jones. Son Donn Razor (Francesca Razor). Grandsons, DeMichael Razor, Tamarick Carroll, DeQuadry Razor, Kendrey Razor, Kah'Zion Razor. Brothers, William Razor Jr., Lonnie Razor, Charles Razor, Jeff Razor, Thomas Razor, Jerome Razor, Anthony Whitfield; sisters, Mary McEachern, Teresa Razor, Wanda Razor-Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Wiseman Mortuary
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wiseman Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
