Shirley A. Razor-Jones
Hopkins, SC—Mrs. Shirley Ann Razor-Jones, age 65 of 504 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins, SC departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 2 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing will be held on Friday, at 1 PM to 5 PM at the mortuary.
Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: Husband Nathaniel Jones. Son Donn Razor (Francesca Razor). Grandsons, DeMichael Razor, Tamarick Carroll, DeQuadry Razor, Kendrey Razor, Kah'Zion Razor. Brothers, William Razor Jr., Lonnie Razor, Charles Razor, Jeff Razor, Thomas Razor, Jerome Razor, Anthony Whitfield; sisters, Mary McEachern, Teresa Razor, Wanda Razor-Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.