Shirley Ann Caldwell Tew
Fayetteville — Shirley Ann Caldwell Tew, 91, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Born in Long Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Colgan Caldwell. Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lacie Tew; grandson, Mitchell Townsend; and her sisters, Madeline Grego, Kathleen Chapman, and Jerri Walsh.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tew of Fayetteville, and Lynda Townsend of Parkton; son, Kenneth Tew of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Kip Tew, Jody Townsend, Erica Tew, Selena Tew, Troy Townsend and wife Jasa; great grandchildren, Trip Tew and wife Melissa, Haley Townsend, Hannah Townsend, and Hervey Sessoms; great great grandchildren, Jaxson and Landon Tew; sister, Mildred DeLuca of Long Island, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was very active in her church. She organized and was president of the local Al-Anon chapter, and she was active with the Gray's Creek Women's Club.
A funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Scot McCosh at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 3350 Butler Nursery Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019