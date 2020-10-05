1/1
Shirley Ann Shaffer Savage
Fayetteville —Shirley Ann Shaffer Savage, 82, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at the NC State Veteran's Home of Fayetteville.
She was born August 4, 1938 in Midvale, Ohio. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, CW4 (Ret.) David Lee Savage.
Shirley served her country honorably as a nurse in the United States Army. Following her military service, she devoted her time to raising her two sons Michael and Jeffrey. Shirley was a faithful member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. Her hobbies included shopping, reading, listening to her favorite Rod Stewart songs, and traveling to Las Vegas to enjoy the entertainment and shows. Most of all, Shirley loved to spend time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Jeffrey Savage; her daughter-in-law, Paula Savage; her two grandchildren, Samuel and Sarah; her sisters Jean Ridgway and Jane Cotter and husband Toby; her brothers James Shaffer, Richard Shaffer, Wendell Shaffer and wife Nancy, David Shaffer and wife Pam; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday October 6 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 7 at 11AM at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
