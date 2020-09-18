Shirley Calnan Swanger

Fayetteville—Shirley Calnan Swanger, age 98, passed away on August 30, 2020 surrounded by her family at Christian Village of Mason near Cincinnati Ohio.

Shirley was born on November 15,1921 in Valley City, ND. Ahead of her time, she graduated with her BA in Teaching from the University of North Dakota. She went on and earned her Master's in Music Education from the University of Montana. Shirley taught music in schools for over fifty years touching the lives of countless children. Her passion in life were the arts and travel. She had a voracious appetite for exploring the globe, and over the course of her life visited all seven continents. She was very involved in the arts especially the Fayetteville Little Theatre where she appeared in numerous productions.

Shirley was a devoted mom and grandmother to her only child Kim and her three grandchildren. She spent countless hours with them at tea parties, splashing in puddles, and correcting their grammar. She had such energy and joy for life.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Cornely (Michael Heines) of Cincinnati OH; grandchildren Meredith (William) Toms, Mitchell Cornely, and Grace Cornely; great grandson Jack Butler Toms.

A graveside service will be held on October 15th at 11:00am at the Ft. Bragg Main Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately following the service at JFK Chapel outside patio Building D-3116, Ardennes and Zabitosky Streets.



